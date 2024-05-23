               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Congratulates Vietnam's New President


5/23/2024 3:03:39 AM

Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President H E To Lam on the occasion of taking the constitutional oath as president of Vietnam, wishing him success, and for bilateral relations further development and growth. Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to President To Lam.

