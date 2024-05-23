Amir Congratulates Vietnam's New President

Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President H E To Lam on the occasion of taking the constitutional oath as president of Vietnam, wishing him success, and for bilateral relations further development and growth. Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to President To Lam.

