DAAM, EAA Sign Agreement To Support Fifth Assalam School For Five Academic Years

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM) recently signed a financing agreement with the Education Above All Foundation (EAA) to support The Fifth Assalam School.

Under this agreement, DAAM will finance the school's operational budget over the span of five academic years, from 2024/2025 to 2028/2029.

The agreement stems from the efficient role that DAAM and joint-stock companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange play in supporting social and Sport

s activities within the State of Qatar, as directed through the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The collaboration between DAAM and EAA aims at enabling less fortunate younger generations residing in Qatar, and granting them the right for education. Exceptional education opportunities will be offered by an elite educational board, specifically assigned to deal with this group of students.

Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, Executive Director of DAAM:“DAAM's support for The Assalam Fifth School stems from its firm commitment to ensuring the provision of quality education opportunities for all people Qatar, and this is fully in line with our aspirations and goals in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, especially with regard to the human development pillar that aims to develop the population of the State of Qatar so that they can build a prosperous society. We at DAAM will continue to work alongside the Education Above All Foundation with the aim of ensuring that all children are granted their right to quality education.”

Fahad Al Sulaiti, CEO of Education Above All Foundation, stated:“Through cooperation with DAAM, we seek to build a sustainable future that ensures that every child has access to quality education they deserves. This partnership is an important step towards achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.”