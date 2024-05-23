QNA Holds Training Workshop On Work Environment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Qatar News Agency organised yesterday a training workshop
titled“How to Create a Positive Work Environment.” The workshop
aimed to enhance work productivity and encourage creativity and innovation in a positive and successful work environment. The workshop
, which was attended by 30 QNA employees, is part of a series of courses organized by the agency aimed at training its media
staff and enhancing their competencies in areas related to administrative aspects. The workshop
, presented by trainer Dr. Hind Rajeh Mousa, focused on creating a positive work environment, linking positive behaviours to emotional intelligence, and how to deal with work pressures. The workshop
aimed to develop participants' abilities to create a positive work environment by fostering positivity among employees.
