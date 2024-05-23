UDST Holds Graduation Ceremony For Class Of 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ahlam Ghajjou |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) celebrated the graduation of 861 students. The ceremony, held at the Qatar National Convention Center, was attended by prominent dignitaries, faculty members, families, and well-wishers.

UDST's third graduation ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter for the Class of 2024, comprising 297 students from the College of Business, 127 from the College of Computing and Information Technology, 303 from the College of Engineering and Technology, and 134 from the College of Health Sciences.

With a focus on applied education tailored to Qatar's economic needs, UDST offers over 70 specialised programmes.

The graduation ceremony was held in the presence of the Speaker of the Shura Council, H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim; and Minister of Education and Higher Education, H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister of Energy and Industry of Qatar, H E Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah graced the event as a guest speaker. He encouraged graduates to strive for excellence and serve their nation with pride.

Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim, Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, UDST President

Dr. Salem Al Naemi, and other officials at the UDST graduation ceremony yesterday.

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, expressed gratitude to the university's leadership and government

for their unwavering support, stating: 'We gather today not only to celebrate the class of 2024 from the University but also to mark an important milestone in the journey of University of Doha for Science and Technology'.

He lauded UDST's commitment to providing cutting-edge education, emphasizing the importance of Technology

in shaping the future. Dr. Al Naemi further highlighted the university's efforts in fostering strategic partnerships to adapt to the latest scientific technologies.

Speaking to The Peninsula, several graduates shared their journeys and aspirations. Hessa Al Thani, a Bachelor of Digital Marketing graduate, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the support she received from professors, family, and the UDST community.“Without them, I wouldn't be here, and I am really glad I made it,” she remarked, offering advice to aspiring students to persevere and focus on their goals.

Ahmed Fouzi Alasswad, a Mechanical Engineering graduate, shared his fulfilment at realizing his childhood dream.“It was a feeling that I cannot describe that I finally achieved my dream,” he expressed. Ahmed emphasized the importance of focus, discipline, and innovation in the engineering field, aspiring to contribute to the nation's development in the oil and gas

industry

.

Farah Hussein Laswi, Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering graduate, reflected on the invaluable experiences gained at UDST, describing it as her“second home.” Farah expressed aspirations to work in her field, attributing her readiness to practical learning

opportunities provided by the university.

Alshooq Mohammed Mosleh, another graduate, also extended gratitude to her parents and UDST for their support.“I am very proud, and I thank UDST for providing me with all the support I needed to pursue my passion for education and this field”, she added.

Homoud Al Dosari, the valedictorian of the Class of 2024, pledged to utilise his skills and knowledge for the betterment of Qatar, echoing the sentiment of graduates ready to embark on their professional endeavours. “I aim to apply the skills and knowledge I have gained towards economic and social development and to contribute to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030', he said.