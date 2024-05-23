Deputy PM, China Defense Minister Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met Minister of Defense of China H E Admiral Dong Jun, at the headquarters of the Chinese Defense Ministry in Beijing. The meeting dealt with issues of joint interest, and cooperation and relations between the two sides were reviewed, and ways to strengthen and develop them. An official reception ceremony was held for the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs. The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Qatar H E Mohammed Abdullah Al Dehaimi.

