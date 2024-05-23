Qatar Executive Welcomes Two Gulfstream G700

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Executive, the charter division of Qatar Airways, has become the first carrier to offer the ultra-modern Gulfstream G700 for private charters. The aircraft will enter service next month, June.

Qatar Executive has already received two G700 aircraft, with an additional two to arrive in the coming weeks. In total there, will be nine G700, and these will join the existing fleet of 15 Gulfstream G650 aircraft.

In an exclusive reveal yesterday, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, stressed the significance of this delivery.“Qatar Executive is the first Gulfstream customer in the world to receive the delivery of these ultra-modern aircraft.”“The G700 will enter into service in June and we are truly delighted to be the first carrier to fly the aircraft commercially. With a range of 7,750 nautical miles and flying at record-breaking speed, this aircraft will quickly connect key destinations in just one flight such as Doha to New York or San Francisco to Tokyo.” The G700's capabilities include ultra-long-range flights between most major city pairs. For example, it can fly from Doha to New York in 13.5 hours and from Doha to Seoul in under eight hours. It provides a superior flying experience through unrivalled design, technology, comfort, and style. It has an exceptionally spacious passenger cabin with four separate living areas, including a dedicated private rear stateroom with a fixed bed.

The unique cabins have been precisely created to match the expectations of Qatar Executive's most discerning customers. The passenger experience has been enhanced with a new lighting system, the industry's lowest cabin pressure altitude, and natural light from 20 windows.

Engr. Al Meer continued:“For our customers, the global district community, the G700 represents the next chapter of private jet travel

.” Equipped with new Rolls Royce Pearl 700 engines and an advanced high-speed wing design, this aircraft meets Qatar Airways Group's sustainability goals by delivering exceptional environmental efficiency and promoting sustainable business aviation, he explained.

Onboard the G700, passengers

will find bespoke luxury cabins designed to meet Qatar Executive's highest standards, combined with world-class in-flight hospitality that ensures a unique private travel

experience.

Gulfstream President, Mark Burns expressed his gratitude and excitement over the partnership with Qatar Executive.“Qatar Executive and Gulfstream have been valuable partners for over 10 years. We are honoured that this is the first international delivery of the G700 to our partner in Qatar.”“We were able to deliver the first G700 on sustainable fuel, and we appreciate Qatar and Gulfstream's shared commitment to sustainability in aviation.” Burns also highlighted the G700's remarkable features.