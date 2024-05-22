Jenny Erpenbeck Receive International Booker Prize For Literature

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

German writer Jenny Erpenbeck became the winner of TheInternational Booker Prize 2024, awarded in the field of literaturein English, for the novel Kairos, Azernews reports.

The winner of the award receives a reward of £50,000 ($63.5thousand). According to the existing rules, he must share the cashprize with the translator of the book into English, who was theGerman poet Michael Hofmann.

The book, named after the Greek god of good fortune, tells aboutthe relationship between Katarina and Hans, which unfolds againstthe background of the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and theevents that preceded it.

It should be noted that last year the Booker Prize forLiterature was awarded to the Irish writer Paul Lynch for his novelThe Song of the Prophet.