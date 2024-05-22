Investors Watching AI Stocks As NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Set To Report Earnings

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology stocks releases a snapshot looking at the evolution and integration of AI solutions to make businesses more efficient and profitable. Looking at some of the stocks in the sector from recently listed companies like Alset Capital Inc. (TSXV:KSUM ) (OTC:ALSCF ) (FSE:1R60), to established global leaders, recent revenue and funding news shows there is a pot of gold at the end of the AI rainbow.

According to GlobalData , "The AI market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 38% between 2023 and 2030."

Continued: "The AI competitive landscape is evolving rapidly, with new products or enabling technologies (e.g., OpenAI's Sora, Nvidia's Blackwell GPUs) being launched, new entrants emerging (e.g., xAI), and partnerships (e.g., Microsoft and Mistral) established."

Listing its stock in Only March of this year, Alset Capital Inc. (TSXV: KSUM ) (OTC: ALSCF ) (FSE: 1R60) is off to the races, announcing last week that its investee company, Cedarcross International Technologies Inc. signed an agreement with an arm's length counterparty to distribute 64 Nvidia H100 HGX 8GPU servers, which generates $26 million in revenue for Cedarcross.

Following Cedarcross' initial distribution agreement announced on April 22, 2024, this agreement marks a significant advancement in Cedarcross' distribution capabilities within the high-performance computing (HPC) server market. Cedarcross has now secured cumulative gross revenue year to date of approximately $28 million through its HPC server distribution business vertical alone. These agreements underscore the robust demand and strategic market positioning of Cedarcross in the HPC landscape. Leveraging key industry partnerships, including with Earthmade Computer Corp., an authorized distributor of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI ), Cedarcross continues to demonstrate its ability to secure competitive pricing and expedited lead times for highly sought-after Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) H100 GPU servers.

"This deal represents a significant milestone for Cedarcross," said Morgan Good, CEO of Alset. "It substantially increases their revenue, and highlights their strong partnerships, which provide access to high-performance computing Nvidia GPU servers for both in-house use and third parties. Additionally, this distribution vertical enhances their existing compute leasing business unit, fostering diversity in their offerings and deeper market penetration."

Following this news and momentum, Alset Capital just announced that its second portfolio company, Vertex AI Ventures, has entered into a strategic AI data engineering and automation partnership with Nom Nom AI Inc.

Nom Nom is a pioneer in data engineering, security, and automation as a service. Their knowledge and expertise provides innovative solutions that leverage artificial intelligence to streamline operations, reduce operational and capital expenses, and ensure businesses maintain a competitive edge in today's data-rich environment. With data volumes reaching unprecedented levels, the demand for sophisticated analytics and scalable solutions has never been more urgent. Nom Nom's expertise in managing, integrating, and automating vast datasets positions them as a cornerstone in the evolving landscape of data management and artificial intelligence. Nom Nom seamlessly integrates our hardware with their software capabilities, granting clients comprehensive access to data insights through their user-friendly interface. Through our investee company Vertex, clients also gain an intuitive interface that enhances their understanding of data.

The partnership between Vertex AI Ventures and Nom Nom arguably brings forth a myriad of benefits, including enhanced data observability, insights, optimization of machine performance, and real-time analytics for clients utilizing Alset's portfolio companies AI computing infrastructure. Nom Nom's specialty in data retention and disposition policies ensures data security and compliance, addressing crucial concerns in today's digital age.

The collaboration between Vertex AI Ventures and Nom Nom underscores the transformative power of AI in reshaping industries and driving efficiency. As organizations increasingly turn to automation and AI technologies to eliminate human error and streamline operations, data security remains paramount. This partnership addresses these critical needs, empowering businesses to operate with confidence in a secure and compliant digital environment. In the future, Nom Nom will provide a user interface for Vertex AI Ventures clients, the technology will allow Vertex customers to optimize its energy consumption and minimize costs. Our clients will have real-time insights on how much power is being utilized and when. Nom Nom's innovative technology provides detailed analytics and insights to optimize energy, costs, and performance.

Under the terms of the partnership, Nom Nom will provide comprehensive data engineering, security and automation services, including consulting, planning, AI implementation and optimization, and ongoing architecture maintenance for Vertex AI Ventures customers.

In April, Alset announced another significant revenue deal. The Company's investee, Cedarcross International Technologies Inc. ("Cedarcross")entered into a two-year AI Computing leasing agreement, with an arm's length counterparty. The Agreement is expected to generate approximately CAD$5.5 million in total revenue.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Cedarcross will provide approximately 700,000 compute hours annually, totaling 1.4 million AI compute hours over the contract's duration. This agreement, with an esteemed arm's length third-party enterprise client, underscores Cedarcross growing influence and capabilities in the realm of AI infrastructure.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI ), a global leader delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure, recently announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended March 31, 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights included:



Net sales of $3.85 billion versus $3.66 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and $1.28 billion in the same quarter of last year.

Gross margin of 15.5% versus 15.4% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and 17.6% in the same quarter of last year.

Net income of $402 million versus $296 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and $86 million in the same quarter of last year.

Diluted net income per common share of $6.56 versus $5.10 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and $1.53 in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share of $6.65 versus $5.59 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and $1.63 in the same quarter of last year. Cash flow used in operations for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 of $1,520 million and capital expenditures of $93 million.

"We had yet another record quarter with fiscal Q3 revenue of $3.85 billion with non-GAAP EPS of $6.65 per share. This year-over-year revenue growth of 200% and year-over-year non-GAAP EPS growth of 308% was well above our industry peers," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "Strong demand for AI rack scale PnP solutions, along with our team's ability to develop innovative DLC designs, enabled us to expand our market leadership in AI infrastructure. As new solutions ramp, including fully production ready DLC, we expect to continue gaining market share. As such, we are raising our fiscal year 2024 revenue outlook from $14.3 to $14.7 billion to a new range of $14.7 to $15.1 billion."

Looking at efficiencies, Supermicro also recently announced it is addressing the most demanding requirements from customers who want to expand their AI and HPC capacities while reducing data center power requirements. Supermicro delivers complete liquid-cooled solutions, including cold plates, CDUs, CDMs, and entire cooling towers. A significant reduction in the PUE of a data center is quickly realized with data center liquid-cooled servers and infrastructure, and this can reduce overall power consumption in the data center by up to 40%.

VERSES AI (CBOE Canada: VERS ) (OTCQX:VRSSF ), a cognitive computing company specializing in biologically inspired distributed intelligence, with their flagship offering, GeniusTM, announced on May 17th, that it closed the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of special warrants , whereby the Company has completed the issuance of 674,700 Special Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Special Warrant. Further to the Company's news release dated April 18, 2024 and April 30, 2024, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $10,000,000 through the sale of 10,000,000 Special Warrants in the Private Placement.

In mid-April the company gave an update on its tech, noting, "For an early-stage company we have so much going on, especially in the last few months. We wanted to provide this update to share our progress," said Gabriel René, Founder and CEO of VERSES.

From the news: In the Company update last year, VERSES announced the merger of many of their previous technologies and applications into a single developer platform and data pipeline called GeniusTM to enable developers to develop and deploy intelligent agents. VERSES launched their GeniusTM Private Beta program in October 2023 to enable early access to partners across multiple industries to showcase the applicability of GeniusTM. To date, the Company has announced the following 6 Beta engagements: Nalantis, Cortical Labs, SimWell, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Volvo Cars, and Blue Yonder.

For investors looking for the direction of AI stocks and revenue potential moving forward, the stock that incited the AI stock frenzy by beating estimates in its last earnings report is set to release new numbers this week.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 22, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended April 28, 2024.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on nvidia. The company's prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its first-quarter results from its CFO, Colette Kress. This material will be posted to nvidia immediately after the company's results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

If Nvidia can pull off another winning earnings report, AI stocks will most likely see another run as they have following the leader, Nvidia, in the last AI bull run.

For a list of artificial intelligence stocks on Investorideas visit here



