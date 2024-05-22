Senate Commission Criticises Ecthr For Climate Ruling Against Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The European Court of Human Rights has overreached its authority with its climate judgement against Switzerland. This is the view of the Senate Legal Affairs Committee. It is asking the Senate to issue a declaration to this effect.

This content was published on May 22, 2024 - 11:04 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Daniel Jositsch (social democrat from Zurich) chairman of the Senate Legal Affairs Committee (RK-S) told the media in Bern on Tuesday that the committee voted 10 to 3 that the Senate should adopt the declaration. The Senate will decide on the declaration in the summer session.

+Landmark ruling: Switzerland's climate policy violates human rights

Jositsch said the Senate should express its concern about the ECtHR's actions.“We recognise the value of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), but we want to express our lack of agreement with this declaration”.

At the beginning of April, the European Court of Human Rights found a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights in its judgement in the climate senior citizens case. According to the court, Switzerland had failed to fulfil its duties regarding climate protection.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/ac

