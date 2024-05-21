Princess Basma Calls For Active Women's Participation In Upcoming Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Basma, chairperson of the Jordanian National Committee for Women (JNCW), on Monday stressed the importance of active participation of Jordanian women in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

During her participation in a specialised training programme aimed at enhancing women's participation in parliamentary elections in Mafraq, Princess Basma said that the upcoming parliamentary elections represent a valuable opportunity to enhance the political participation of women, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The princess referred to the recent amendments to the election and political party laws, which provide greater opportunities for women in the "democratic process", both as candidates and voters.

She also said that Jordanian women are capable of creating positive change and turning challenges into opportunities and successes in various economic, social, and educational fields.

Princess Basma praised the efforts of the JNCW in preparing women for active participation in the political process in the Kingdom, raising their awareness of their constitutional rights, and enhancing their presence in decision-making positions and the labour market.



For her part, JNCW Secretary-General Maha Ali highlighted the efforts and contributions of Princess Basma in empowering Jordanian women.

Ali said that the programme, being implemented by the committee across all governorates between April and mid-June, is part of the National Strategy for Women for 2020-2025.



She noted that the programme targets around 300 women from various governorates and aims to provide participants with information related to the updated political system, election and political party laws, and the necessary skills to interact with voters, the media, and manage election campaigns.



