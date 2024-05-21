Sweden Expects Construction Industry To Grow After Joining NATO

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Sweden's accession to NATO can give a great impetus to thedevelopment of the country's crisis-ridden construction industry, Azernews reports.

It is noted that due to the need to expand infrastructure in thecountry, they hope for a construction boom.

Experts believe that joining the alliance means new investments,which will have a positive impact on the construction industry. Weare talking about strengthening bridges for heavy militaryequipment, improving roads, inspecting water supply and seweragesystems, as well as building additional housing.

Railways also require attention, in particular theStockholm-Oslo segment, which must withstand the transportation ofheavy equipment.