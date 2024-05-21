20th edition of 'African Lion' military exercise kicks off in Morocco

(MENAFN) The 20th edition of the multinational military exercise known as "African Lion" commenced on Monday in Morocco, co-led by the Moroccan and US armies. As outlined in a statement by the Moroccan army, the exercise is scheduled to take place from May 20 to May 31 across various locations in central and southern Morocco, including Ben Guerir, Agadir, Tan-Tan, Akka, and Tifnit. Notably, African Lion is regarded as the largest military exercise of its kind in Africa.



With participation from approximately 7,000 personnel representing around 20 countries in Africa as well as member nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), this exercise serves as a platform for collaboration and interoperability among diverse military forces. The joint maneuvers encompass a wide array of activities, ranging from combined day and night tactical exercises to land, sea, and air operations, including specialized exercises involving special forces and airborne operations. Additionally, the exercise includes an operational planning component tailored for Task Force staff, underscoring its comprehensive scope and strategic objectives.



Originating in 2007 through a partnership between Morocco and the United States, the African Lion exercise has evolved into an annual event that draws participation from both European and African armed forces. Over the years, it has become a vital forum for fostering military cooperation, enhancing readiness, and promoting regional security and stability. By bringing together a diverse array of military units and personnel, African Lion contributes to the development of collective security capabilities and strengthens defense partnerships across the African continent and beyond.

