L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal Looks Dapper As 'Khureshi Abraam' In Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam actor Mohanlal celebrated his 64th birthday today, May 21, and to commemorate the occasion, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed the much-anticipated first-look poster for the

legendary actor's next film 'Empuraan'. Mohanlal

was

sophisticated on the poster, dressed in all black and wearing black sunglasses.

Mohanlal wore a T-shirt, covered it with a leather jacket, and finished the ensemble with matching jeans. A salt-and-pepper haircut, beard, and orange-tinted aviator sunglasses completed his dismal look.



Mohanlal had an aggressive face as he marched by a squad of bodyguards dressed for action.

Despite the fact that

they were carrying guns, Mohanlal was unarmed, emphasising his strength and authority.

Sukumaran directs the film 'Empuraan'. Sharing the poster, Sukumaran wished Mohanlal

on the special day.

"Happy birthday Laletta!

#KhureshiAbraam #L2E (sic)", his post read.

About 'Empuraan'

Mohanlal stars in 'Empuraan,' a film in the 'Lucifer' genre, as Khureshi

Abraam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally.

The commercial

entertainment

is expected

to be the Malayalam film industry's first big-budget production.

Lyca Productions is financing this big-budget picture, which will

be published

in five languages. Murali Gopy wrote the screenplay for 'L2E - Empuraan,'

which is

directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Nirmal Sahadev is the creative director.

Meanwhile, Prithiviraj last appeared in the survival thriller

'Aadujeevitham'. Aside from

him, it

contains

Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and many more in important parts.

