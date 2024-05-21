L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal Looks Dapper As 'Khureshi Abraam' In Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam actor Mohanlal celebrated his 64th birthday today, May 21, and to commemorate the occasion, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed the much-anticipated first-look poster for the
legendary actor's next film 'Empuraan'. Mohanlal
was
sophisticated on the poster, dressed in all black and wearing black sunglasses.
Mohanlal wore a T-shirt, covered it with a leather jacket, and finished the ensemble with matching jeans. A salt-and-pepper haircut, beard, and orange-tinted aviator sunglasses completed his dismal look.
Mohanlal had an aggressive face as he marched by a squad of bodyguards dressed for action.
Despite the fact that
they were carrying guns, Mohanlal was unarmed, emphasising his strength and authority.
Sukumaran directs the film 'Empuraan'. Sharing the poster, Sukumaran wished Mohanlal
on the special day.
"Happy birthday Laletta!
#KhureshiAbraam #L2E (sic)", his post read.
About 'Empuraan'
Mohanlal stars in 'Empuraan,' a film in the 'Lucifer' genre, as Khureshi
Abraam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally.
The commercial
entertainment
is expected
to be the Malayalam film industry's first big-budget production.
Lyca Productions is financing this big-budget picture, which will
be published
in five languages. Murali Gopy wrote the screenplay for 'L2E - Empuraan,'
which is
directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Nirmal Sahadev is the creative director.
Meanwhile, Prithiviraj last appeared in the survival thriller
'Aadujeevitham'. Aside from
him, it
contains
Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and many more in important parts.
MENAFN21052024007385015968ID1108238041
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.