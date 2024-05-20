Zipline Tragedy: Bengaluru Woman Dies After Cable Snaps At Ramanagara Resort

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A woman lost her life and a man was injured after a zip line cable snapped at Jungle Trials A Resort near Bettahalli in Harohalli taluk of Ramanagara district in Karnataka.

Ranjini (35), a resident of Attibele in Bengaluru rural district, was enjoying a holiday with 18 others at the resort when the accident occurred. The zip line cable broke while Ranjini and her companion were in mid-air, leading to her fatal fall and injuring her companion. The injured man has since been treated at a local hospital.

Relatives of Ranjini have accused the resort staff of negligence, claiming that the accident could have been avoided with proper maintenance and safety checks. Following the incident, the police arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation. Ranjini's body was sent for a post-mortem examination and has been handed over to her family.

The Harohalli police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into the incident. The resort's management has yet to release a statement regarding the allegations and the tragic event.

4-year-old child dies at Belagavi, stepmother under suspicion

A 4-year-old child's sudden death near the APMC yard in Belagavi city has raised serious suspicions, with allegations pointing towards the stepmother. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

The young girl, who was reportedly healthy, fell severely ill while playing outside her house. She was rushed to Belagavi Beams Hospital for treatment but tragically passed away en route. The news of her death devastated her grandparents, who arrived at the hospital only to be met with the heartbreaking reality of their granddaughter's passing.

The child's grandmother has accused the stepmother of foul play, claiming she killed the child. The child's father, Rayanna Navi, a CRPF soldier, is no stranger to tragedy. His first wife, the child's biological mother, was molested and murdered in 2021.

Despite the grandmother's serious accusations, the police were hesitant to register the case immediately, choosing to wait for the child's father to arrive before proceeding. The incident is currently under the jurisdiction of the Belgaum APMC Police Station, where further investigations are expected to take place.