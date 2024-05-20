Sherlyn Chopra BOLD Photos: 6 Times The Actress Revealed Her Cleavage, Flaunted Her HOT Body

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sherlyn Chopra is an Indian actress, model, and singer known for her work in Bollywood and the Telugu film industry.

Actress Sherlyn Chopra was born on February 11, 1984, in Hyderabad, India. Her birth name is Mona Chopra.

She started her career in modeling and appeared in various advertising campaigns before transitioning to acting.

Sherlyn gained widespread attention when she appeared in the Bollywood film "Red Swastik" in 2007, where she played the lead role.

In 2012, Sherlyn made headlines by becoming the first Indian woman to pose for Playboy magazine. She appeared in the magazine's Indian edition.



Apart from acting, Sherlyn has also ventured into music. She released her debut single "Bad Girl" in 2013, which received mixed reviews.

Sherlyn is active on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, where she shares updates about her life and work with her followers.