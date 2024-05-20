Mezzan Holding Enhances Institutional Governance With Voluntary Addition of Board Seats

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, 19 May 2024: Mezzan Holding KSC, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG, and pharmaceutical products in the Gulf, today announced the voluntary increase of its board seats from five to seven in a move to further enhance industry expertise at the board level and institutional governance for the long-term.



The newly expanded board now includes greater representation of Mezzan's long-term partner Mr. Dhiraj Oberoi, the founder of Mezzan Subsidiary Kuwait Indo Trading Company (KITCO). He joins the board as a non-executive member, bringing with him a wealth of experience in food manufacturing and distribution from across the region. Shareholders also elected Mr. Basil Abdulhameed Al-Salem as a supplementary member of the board of directors. Mr. Al-Salem brings with him over 20 years of experience in entrepreneurship and leadership in the Gulf’s food sector.



Mezzan Holding Vice Chairman Mr. Mohammad Jassim Al Wazzan said: "I thank our shareholders for their continued support for our governance-enhancing initiatives. We are confident that our new members will enrich our strategic discussions with their deep industry experience and insights. We look forward to working with them to serve Mezzan's shareholders, partners, and customers.”



Mr. Oberoi is a pioneer of Kuwait’s food industry. He is one of the founders of household brand Kuwait Indo Trading Company (KITCO) in 1962, and the family business grew from a food trading warehouse to the manufacturing and distribution of high-quality foods in 1976. He is also a long-term business partner of Mezzan Holding’s founders, building together household consumer brands such as Kuwait Biscuit Company (KBC) and Gulf Pastry Manufacturing Company (Sara Cake). In 2014, Mr. Oberoi was selected among the top 100 leaders from India in the Arab World by Forbes Middle East.



Mr. Basil Abdulhamid Al-Salem is the founder and CEO of Gastronomica Middle East, an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry across the Gulf. He has a unique expertise in restaurant and food establishments, and a strong professional background in finance, investments, joint venture agreements and board-level governance. He also brings a rich financial and commercial experience in food and restaurant operations. Previously, he was an Advisory Board Member to the College of Business Administration at the American University of Kuwait, a board member at United Gulf Shipping and Rocks, and Head of Asset Management at United Real Estate Company. Al-Salem is a former board member of the Entrepreneurs Organization in Kuwait.







