ICC Prosecutor Seeks Gaza 'War Crimes' Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

The Hague: The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday applied for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Karim Khan said he was seeking warrants against Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for crimes including "starvation", "wilful killing", and "extermination and/or murder".

"We submit that the crimes against humanity charged were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the Palestinian civilian population pursuant to State policy. These crimes, in our assessment, continue to this day," said Khan in reference to Netanyahu and Gallant.

Khan has said this investigation now "extends to the escalation of hostilities and violence since the attacks that took place on October 7, 2023".

He has also called several times for all hostages in Gaza to be released and warned against Israeli military action in Rafah.

"All wars have rules and the laws applicable to armed conflict cannot be interpreted so as to render them hollow or devoid of meaning," he said in February.

"This has been my consistent message, including from Ramallah last year. Since that time, I have not seen any discernible change in conduct by Israel," he added at the time.

The court in January also said it was investigating potential crimes against journalists since the outbreak of hostilities.

"Today we once again underline that international law and the laws of armed conflict apply to all. No foot soldier, no commander, no civilian leader -- no one -- can act with impunity," said the prosecutor.

If granted, the warrant means that technically any of the 124 ICC member states would be obliged to arrest Netanyahu if he travelled there.

But while the warrant could complicate some travel for Netanyahu, the court has no mechanism to enforce its warrants, relying on its members to play ball.