Children's Railway Damaged In Kharkiv As Result Of Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, rolling stock and buildings of the children's railway were damaged as a result of Russian shelling.

According to Ukrinform, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported this on Facebook .

"Kharkiv region is under fire! Unfortunately, there was another hit to the civilian railway infrastructure - the children's railway. Rolling stock and buildings were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured," the post reads.

Ukrzaliznytsia reminded that for safety reasons, trains were not allowed to run on the children's railway in Kharkiv this year.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kharkiv, the enemy struck the territory near the park area , there are victims.

Six killed, 27 injured in Russian attack on recreation center near

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, one missile hit a favourite recreation area of the city's residents, and another one landed at a cemetery.

"The occupiers attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. They hit the ground near the football field. One woman suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the strike," noted Syniehubov.