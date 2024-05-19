Slovak Premier anticipated to live through killing attempt

(MENAFN) Following the politically motivated assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba has provided an update on Fico's condition, expressing optimism about his survival.



The assassination attempt occurred when Fico was shot multiple times at close range after a government meeting in Handlova, located approximately two hours away from the capital city, Bratislava. Rushed to a nearby hospital, Fico underwent a challenging five-hour surgery, complicated by severe abdominal hemorrhage. However, Taraba has indicated that Fico's life is no longer in danger as of Thursday afternoon.



In an interview with the BBC, Taraba expressed hope regarding Fico's recovery, stating, "Fortunately, as far as I know, the operation went well, and I guess that at the end he will survive." Despite this positive outlook, Fico's condition remains serious, as noted by Miriam Lapunikova, the head of the hospital where Fico is receiving treatment. Lapunikova described his condition as "stable yet serious," emphasizing that he remains in intensive care.



Meanwhile, the assailant responsible for the attack, identified as 71-year-old Juraj Cintula by Slovak media, was apprehended immediately after the shooting. Cintula, described as a former security guard at a shopping mall and a published poet, awaits official confirmation of his identity by authorities.

