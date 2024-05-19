QNB Marks Special Participation At Qatar Economic Forum 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, participated as a Premier Sponsor in the fourth annual edition of the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg, which brought together over 1,000 global leaders and representatives from over 50 countries together to discuss key issues and solutions in one of the biggest events in the region.

This year's edition of the forum came under the topic of“A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty”, where experts from multiple fields participated in panel discussions and sessions to propose and implement issues and solutions from the field of energy, to sustainability, and global economy.

QNB's representatives participated in multiple panels, where Matteo Massardi, Senior Vice President of Asset Management Strategy at QNB participated in a breakout session titled“Delivering Alpha Amid Uncertainty”, where he discussed how QNB and investors are cutting through the noise and delivering positive returns. Another remarkable participation was from Adel Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of Retail Banking at QNB, where he hosted a private roundtable that discussed“The Evolving Role of ESG in the Middle East”, and how QNB has embedded the topic of sustainability into its strategy and business model.

The bank has also marked its unique participation through its dedicated booth and networking hub, which provided a chance for global business leaders to interact with the representatives at the booth and create meaningful conversations and discuss the Bank's role towards global economy.

Adel Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of Retail Banking at QNB

Commenting on QNB's participation in the Forum, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Group Communications said:“We are glad to witness the success of this remarkable and impactful event that drives important conversations that re-shape our economic future. We are pleased to see that our sponsorship supported the success of the event, and we are committed to further support such remarkable events like the Qatar Economic Forum”.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group's presence spans more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.

The total number of employees is 30,000, operating from approximately 900 locations, with an ATM network of 5,000 machines