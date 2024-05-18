Campaigning Ends, Baramulla Set To Go For Polls On May 20

Around 17,37,865 electorates would be casting their ballot in 2,103 polling stations established across the Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency during 5th phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held on May 20.

“These total 17,37,865 lakh voters enrolled in the phase V included 8,75,831 male and 8,62,000 female voters besides 34 third gender electorates. There are around 17128 Persons with Disability and 527 persons above the age of 100 years who will be exercising their franchise,” read a communiqué received from office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

The communiqué added that around 2,103 polling stations have

been set up in the fifth phase across 4 districts of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and parts of Budgam. The election staff including Presiding Officers will be stationed in every polling station. In total, more than 8,000 polling staff, including reserves, will be deployed on duty on the polling day. Besides, there are 28 border polling stations in Kupwara and Baramulla districts

The communication added that the voting will take place from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm and before that there will be mock poll in the polling stations in presence of the polling agents. Also, the voting will continue even after 6.00 pm, if the voter's queue is still there in the Polling Station premises to exercise their right to vote.

Every polling station will be provided with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF's) like drinking water, electricity, toilet, ramp, furniture, verandah / shed besides wheelchairs will also be provided to the needy. The ballot unit will also have a list of contesting candidates in braille script. Whereever required, there will be separate queues for senior citizens and specially-abled persons facilitating them in every polling station. Additionally, there will be a voter help desk, manned by the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO).

There will be 18 polling booths managed by women (also called as pink polling stations), 17 polling booths manned by specially abled persons and 18 by youths. Also, there will be 21 green polling stations in order to spread messages about environmental concerns. The purpose behind these special polling stations is to spread awareness among sections of the society like women, specially abled, first time young voters to come forward and exercise their right to vote.

Aimed at to facilitate the voters in identification and increase voter turnout ratio, all voters have been provided with voter information slip with all requisite information like Polling Station name, date and time of poll, serial number of voter in the list, his full name, QR code but not the photograph of the voter. Hence, the voter Information Slips will not be allowed as proof of the identity of voters.

Also, the citizens can view details of the Polling Station, Parliamentary Constituency and get the contact details of the Booth Level Officer, Electoral Registration Officer among other services, through Voter Helpline App (VHA). This mobile app is available on the Google Play store and Apple App Store.

In addition to the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), 12 types of documents will also be allowed to verify a voter and allow him for vote. EPIC cards are not mandatory for voting. The requisite documents included

Aadhaar Card,

MGNREGA Job Card, Pass books with photograph, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour, Driving License,

PAN Card,

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR,

Indian Passport, Pension document with photograph, Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/StateGovt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and

Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, issued by Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry.

Section 144 Imposed

In view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, the authorities on Saturday imposed restrictions under section 144 CrPC, which will remain applicable till 21st of May.

The restrictions are imposed to ensure free and fair elections, officials said.

The restrictions will remain applicable across the Baramulla Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency, including Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts besides, few Budgam assembly segments.

The restrictions as per the top administrative official is essential to conduct the general election in free and fair manner and to maintain public peace, order and tranquillity as per the provisions of law and Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

“There is possibility or political dispute, confrontation, violence and breach of peace during poll which may result in public nuisance and law and order problems, which can cause damage to human life and property,” an official said.

“During the period, there shall be complete ban on holding of public meetings, gathering of 5 or more persons, use of loudspeakers. Failure to comply the order shall be liable for necessary action under section 188 of IPC, 1860 and other relevant provisions of law in force.”

However, there are some exemptions which includes those of public servants on duty and to bonafide marriage or funeral processions or any other such function, Police and paramilitary, central armed police and military or any other government employees on official duty besides, door to door campaigning by the candidates/political parties, official added.

Notably, Baramulla parliamentary constituency is going for polls on May 20 (Monday), with 22 candidates in fray including NC's Omar Abdullah, PC's Sajad Gani Lone, PDP's Mir Fayaz Ahmed and AIP's Er Rasheed besides others

All Arrangements In Place: RO

As the fifth phase of elections for the Baramulla parliamentary constituency approaches, Returning Officer Minga Sherpa on Saturday said that all necessary arrangements, including security, are in place for the smooth conduct of the polls.

Improved security situations, absence of boycott or hartaal calls, and active political campaigning are expected to result in a historic voter turnout, he said.

Addressing the media persons, Sherpa said the district is prepared for any eventualities, including network connectivity issues at eight polling stations-six in Uri and two in Rafiabad-which will be managed with wireless communication.

In anticipation of weather-related challenges, over 20-25 pieces of machinery, including JCBs, are on standby to ensure all polling parties reach their destinations, he added.

The RO provided further details on the election arrangements, announcing that a total of 905 polling booths have been set up across 722 locations in Baramulla district, which has 715,000 eligible voters.

“In total, 2103 polling stations have been established in the Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency. Among these, 905 polling booths in Baramulla district are designated as critical stations, with robust security arrangements in place,” he said, adding,“Over 200 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed by the district police in Baramulla and Sopore. Additionally, over 40,000 first-time voters have been enrolled.”

The Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, divided into 18 assembly segments, has 1.74 million eligible voters. Sherpa expressed optimism for a high voter turnout, similar to the historic numbers seen in the fourth phase of Srinagar elections. This is due to the improved security situation and the absence of boycott calls, he said.

The Returning Officer said special arrangements have been made with seven pink polling stations established in the district. These stations, he said, feature buildings painted pink, special gates, and all-women polling parties.

Minga Sherpa urged all eligible voters to contribute to the democratic process and shape the nation's future by participating in the elections on May 20.

Responding to a query, he said the entire elections process remains challenging. He, however, said the campaigning period was peaceful. There was good cooperation from political party candidates and minimal violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) were recorded, the RO said. He thanked them for“spirited and disciplined” campaign.

The Baramulla Lok Sabha segment elections, scheduled for May 20, will see 22 candidates contesting, including prominent figures such as National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone, Mir Fayaz Ahmed of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Er Rashid of the Awami Ittihad Party, among others.

