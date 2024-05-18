Transitioning To Smart Government Is Next Phase's Ambition, Says Digital Economy Minister, 2Nd Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

He pointed out that the activation of the "at your service" platform to hear the voice of the citizen, where the response rate received from institutions on the platform reached 92% this year and work is underway to improve the platform, as well as the launch of the 5G service in four governorates.Hanandeh talked about the features of the new strategy for the next phase of digital transformation, which includes 9 targets, including infrastructure, digitization of government services, reliance on data, legislation, cooperation with all sectors in partnership with the private sector and government, re-engineering procedures, cybersecurity, and continuing to work on protecting government data, to move to a smart government in every sense of the word, which requires focusing on supporting the institutional performance development team.During the session, Hussam Abu Ali, Director General of the Income and Sales Tax Department, spoke about the achievements made by the department in the past years in digitizing services, saying: "The department worked to transform into a digital department through 3 main stages, which was represented by providing services electronically, which numbered 65 services, as 1.7 million services were provided electronically last year."The second stage represents the transformation of the tax audit and inspection electronically through the inspection project in the field and electronic digital control, which was accompanied by the amendment of legislation, and the third stage included the transition to electronic partners, so it adopted a special system for electronic invoicing."For his part, the Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department, Colonel Engineer Omar Al-Quraan, said that most of the department's services are already automated, which facilitated their transition to electronic services, but the traditional service is still faster than the electronic one due to the traditional coupon, which will be converted electronically soon, to make a qualitative leap in electronic services, and there are currently 38 electronic services available.