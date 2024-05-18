Indian Pilot Captain Gopichand Thotakura To Fly To Space Tomorrow When And Where To Watch Blue Origin's Mission Live

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Indian pilot Captain Gopichand Thotakura, along with six other crew members, will embark on Blue Origin's NS-25 mission to space tomorrow crew of NS-25 will go beyond the Karman Line – the boundary that separates Earth's atmosphere and outer space- and return to Earth expedition crew will send postcards to space on behalf of the Club for the Future, a programme designed to encourage and support the next generation of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) professionals read: First crewed flight of Boeing Starliner postponed again, says NASA. Here's whyWho is Captain Gopichand Thotakura?Captain Gopichand Thotakura, the astronaut from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, will be the first civilian, and the second Indian to fly to space flight will be the first to foray into space exploration in four decades, after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's journey aboard Soyuz T-11 in 1984 mission signifies India's re-entry into the space race and will also make history with its crew of distinguished astronauts read: 10 breathtaking NASA images showing Earth in all its glory; from Shanghai city lights to storm in Arabian sea, see picsProud to represent India on the mission, he said the voyage symbolises the spirit of human endeavour. Gopichand will wear an Indian flag badge for the flight.“As the first civilian Indian astronaut embarking on this historical journey with Blue Origin's NS-25 mission, I am honoured to represent India on this voyage. India is making a mark in space exploration worldwide,\" he said.\"This voyage is a symbol of the spirit of human endeavour and ingenuity on a global scale. I hope this exploration inspires future generations of STEAM professionals as we push the boundaries of space exploration together,\" Gopi added read: NASA shares stunning image: Hubble Telescope captures triple-star system 550 light-years awayWhen can you watch Blue Origin's mission live?Blue Origin's NS-25 mission will be telecasted live on Sunday (May 19). According to the Indian Standard Time, the mission telecast will begin at 7 pm to watch Blue Origin's mission Live?Internet users can watch the live telecast of Blue Origin's NS-25 mission on its website: telecast will begin at 7 pm tomorrow read: Missed Aurora magic? Northern Lights likely to be visible again, NASA confirms fresh solar storm this weekWhat is the Blue Origin?Blue Origin was founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos in 2000. The NS-25 mission will be Blue Origin's 25th flight.

The company has already launched 31 people to the Kármán line.

