Akali Dal Seeks Action Against Hans Raj Hans For 'Threatening' Farmers

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 18 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday urged the Election Commission to take note of the alleged threats to farmers' organisations by the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Faridkot, Hans Raj Hans, and direct the police to register a case against the singer-politician.

In a letter to the Election Commission, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said,“Hans Raj Hans has openly issued threats to farmer organisations and announced they would be subject to state repression post the elections”.

He said the BJP candidate had gone to the extent of saying he would personally oversee the beating of all farmer leaders and representatives who had asked the BJP to explain why it was discriminating against them.

"This goes beyond the scope of an inflammatory speech and a criminal case should be registered against Hans immediately”.

In a separate statement, Majithia also termed the utterances as shocking and intolerable in a democratic society. He demanded that the BJP take action against Hans Raj Hans and take back his candidature from Faridkot constituency.

“If this is not done, Punjabis will understand that Hans was reflecting the BJP's mindset and game plan against the farm organisations.”

Expressing solidarity with the farming community, Majithia said“no one has the right to talk to the 'annadaata' in this manner”.