J&K: Restrictions Imposed Ahead Of Baramulla LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 18 (IANS) The authorities on Saturday imposed restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara and Baramulla districts ahead of voting in the Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

District Magistrates of Baramulla and Kupwara districts imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPc from 6 p.m. on Saturday for 72 hours.

The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency goes to polls on May 20.

The main contest in the constituency is between former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, Sajad Lone of People's Conference and the incarcerated former MLA, Engineer Rashid of the Awami Itihad Party.

The constituency has polling stations close to the Line Of Control in Uri, Karnah, Keran, Gurez and Tangdhar.

Campaigning ended in the constituency at 6 p.m. on Saturday.