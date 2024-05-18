Ombudsman's Appeal: Declaration Of Human Rights Month

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Azerbaijan hasfiled a petition regarding the announcement of the "Human RightsMonth", Azernews reports citing the Ombudsman'sOffice.

It is noted that on June 18, 1998, the first "State Program onProtection of Human Rights" was approved in our country by theNational Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the provision of human rightswas determined as one of the main directions of state policy. Thispolicy, successfully continued and further developed over the yearsby President Ilham Aliyev, was established as the Human Rights Dayin Azerbaijan on June 18, 2007, and has been commemorated annuallyfor the past 17 years.

The statement reads:

"On the eve of this significant day, the Human RightsCommissioner (ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijantraditionally declares May 18 - June 18 as "Human Rights Month",and educational events are held in the capital and regions onvarious topical issues promoting human rights. Taking into accountthe upcoming June 18 - Human Rights Day in the Republic ofAzerbaijan, and aiming to develop legal thinking and legal culturein society, to raise public awareness of achievements and tasksahead in the field of human rights protection, I hereby declare May18 of the current year, in connection with that significant day, asthe start of "Human Rights Month" in the country.

In the monthly awareness campaigns, priority is given to topicsarising from international agreements, Sustainable DevelopmentGoals, valid legislative acts, state programs, strategies, nationalaction plans, concepts, and other relevant documents, which ourcountry supports. It is recommended to prioritize topics arisingfrom the organization of the 29th session of the Conference of theParties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).In this regard, state bodies, municipalities, science, education,culture, social service, medicine, penitentiary institutions, civilsociety institutions, including non-governmental organizations,media outlets, trade unions, and other relevant institutions, areurged to actively join our initiative, promote human rights, andincrease attention to the work of protection and provision. I urgethe organization of a series of educational events on variousrelevant topics dedicated to this issue and to share informationabout this on social network accounts with the hashtags#HumanRightsMonth and #HumanRightsMonth.

At the same time, showing special sensitivity to the issues ofensuring the rights of socially vulnerable population groups,including families of martyrs, war participants, people withdisabilities, children, the elderly, refugees, former internallydisplaced persons, migrants, and preparing, publishing, anddistributing legal educational materials among the population. Ibelieve that activity will be shown in the coverage of the events,the commercials filmed through audiovisual, print, online media, aswell as TV and radio channels, and social network accounts, and Iexpress my thanks in advance."