Floods In Ghor Minaret Of Jam Is In Danger Of Collapsing

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Residents of Ghor Province say that floods damaged the famous historical and cultural heritage, the Minaret of Jam.

Residents of Ghor expressed their concerns on Friday, May 17, that the Minaret of Jam has suffered severe damage and is at risk of collapse.

They added that the devastating floods had penetrated the area of the Minaret of Jam, which is located in the riverbed.

The Minaret of Jam is considered one of the historical landmarks of Afghanistan and the world. It is the oldest brick minaret in the world and a masterpiece of the Ghurid dynasty, but it is on the brink of destruction and collapse.

The body of this historical structure had been damaged multiple times before, but the recent devastating floods in Ghor have increased concerns about its collapse.

The flood is causing concern among archaeologists and local people in Ghor. The recent floods around the Minaret of Jam have sounded a serious alarm about the minaret's potential collapse.

Reports indicate that with each passing year and following the floods in Ghor, the waters of the Harirud River move closer to the Minaret of Jam. In the spring of this year, the flash floods and the river's waters even surrounded and damaged the area around the minaret.

According to reports, the floods in the central areas and several districts of Ghor have so far claimed the lives of at least 13 people.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram