Over 65,000 Pilgrims Register For Amarnath Yatra

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Over 65,000 pilgrims have secured advance registration for this year's Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir Himalayas beginning from June 29, officials said on Friday.
The registration for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage began on April 15 with a large number of people turning up at designated bank branches here to secure a permit.ADVERTISEMENT
“Over 65,000 pilgrims have been registered at different branches of Punjab National Bank (PNB) across the country till this evening,” a PNB officer told PTI.
Of these, 70 per cent are male and 30 per cent females, he said.
The advance registration is going at 540 branches across the country since April 15, the bank official said. Read Also 52-day Amarnath Yatra From June 29: LG Invites Devotees From India, Abroad Devotees To Experience Better Tracks Enroute Amarnath Cave Shrine: DG BRO
It is Aadhaar authentication-based form generation for pilgrims rather than the manual procedure followed in 2022, the official said, adding that forms will be system-generated now.
The 52-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir is scheduled to start on June 29 and conclude on August 19, according to the announcement made by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB).
The journey can be undertaken through two routes - the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18052024000215011059ID1108228637
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.