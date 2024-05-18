Beep Autonomous Shuttle Service Launches At Honolulu International Airport Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Beep , a provider of autonomous shared mobility solutions, has revealed a first-of-its-kind partnership with Sustainability Partners and the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) for the launch of an 18-month autonomous shuttle pilot at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu.

Joe Moye, Beep CEO, says:“Through our partnership with Sustainability Partners, we're honored that HDOT and HNL have placed their trust in our experience, leadership and differentiated approach of safe and integrated autonomous mobility with the launch of the Miki shuttle pilot service.

“Our fleet of turnkey shared and electric autonomous shuttles prioritizes safety and sustainability while enhancing the airport travel experience for passengers.

“As Beep continues to pioneer innovative partnerships with airports nationwide, this inaugural test program showcases the emerging potential of advanced solutions that can augment existing transport options everywhere, unveiling a new era of seamless, efficient passenger mobility.”

The pilot program includes four autonomous and electric shuttles that can transport 11 passengers including a shuttle attendant, increasing mobility frequency and providing first- and last-mile transport options alongside the existing Wiki Wiki shuttle bus service.