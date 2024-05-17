Unidentified Drones Imperceptibly Filmes Largest Japanese Navy Ship, US Aircraft Carrier

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Drones of unknown origin, unnoticed by security, filmed indetail the Japanese helicopter carrier Izumo, the US nuclearaircraft carrier Ronald Reagan and other warships located at theYokosuka Naval Base south of Tokyo, Azernews reports.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense, according to the publication,analyzed the images and practically verified their authenticity. Ofparticular concern, Nikkei notes, was the fact that a droneequipped with a camera flew unhindered directly over the deck ofthe Izumo helicopter carrier, which potentially posed a directthreat to its safety.

In Japan, a ban on drone flights over important facilities,including military bases, has been introduced since 2016 areas with a radius of 300 m have been establishedaround them. However, incidents with drones have pointed todifficulties in the practical implementation of such prohibitions,given the small size and high speeds of drones, which cannot alwaysbe detected by radar. At the same time, the military authorities,according to the publication, avoid turning on electronic warfareequipment on a regular basis, as this may interfere withcommunications in adjacent urban areas.

The Izumo and Kaga helicopter carriers of the same type are thelargest ships of the Japanese Navy, with a displacement of 19.5thousand tons and a length of 248 m. Now they are capable ofcarrying 14 helicopters each, delivering 470 military personnel tothe place of operations. Now these ships are being converted intolight aircraft carriers, after modernization they will be able toreceive 10 F-35B combat aircraft.