Lebanese Resistance: One Fighter Killed In Israeli Strikes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 17 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation aircraft on Friday launched a series of raids on Al-Zahrani region, located many kilometers away from the north of occupied Palestine.
The Israeli military aircraft also hit the village of Al-Najjariyah near the port city of Sidon, some 50 kilometers from the capital Beirut, killing two Syrian children, the NNA said. For its part, the Lebanese resistance said one of it fighters died in these air attacks. (pickup previous)
