After winning control of the Solomon Islands and other island nations, US forces hopscotched west across the Pacific under intense hostile fire and helped defeat Japan.

Today, many of the Solomon Islands' 720,000 citizens say they favor Manele not for his international stance, but in hopes his Ownership, Unity and Responsibility (OUR) Party will upgrade the islands' poor health care, transportation infrastructure, electricity supply, schools, employment opportunities, housing and other daily needs.

The Solomon Islands is one of the world's poorest nations. China granted the Solomon Islands a $66 million loan so the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei could construct mobile telecommunications towers on its islands.

Huawei also won a 2018 contract for underwater telecommunication cables to and from the islands, financed by the Solomon Islands and Australia.

In 2023, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Kiribati, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, and the Cook Islands sent delegates to hear China's plan to strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation during a meeting billed as a“Ministerial Dialogue on Police Capacity Building and Cooperation Between China and Pacific Island Countries in Beijing.”

In a joint 2023 statement, the Solomon Islands reportedly agreed to Beijing's positions on Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet.

“China has been on the front foot across the Pacific for many years, doing trade and security deals with island countries, while the US is only now stepping up with new embassies opening in Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Tonga,” said Ben Bohane, a Vanuatu-based Pacific political analyst and photojournalist.

“From an island point of view, the competition has given them leverage for the first time as various powers come to court them – not just China and the US but Arab countries, Israel, Japan and even India,” Bohane said in an interview.

Meanwhile, on the island nation of Kiribati, a“Chinese police delegation team works with the Kiribati Police Service to assist a community policing program, and martial arts kung fu, and an IT (information technology) department, assisting our crime database,” Kiribati's acting Police Commissioner Eeri Aritiera told Reuters in February.

About a dozen Chinese cops in uniform landed for a six-month rotation in 2023 and have since been refreshed.

“We do not believe importing security forces from [China] will help any country,” the US State Department told government-run Voice of America (VOA) in February when asked about Kiribati and China. Kiribati is situated 2,100 kilometers south of Hawaii and established relations with China in 2019 after cutting out Taiwan.

China is planning how to finance the revamping of a two-kilometer runway on Kiribati's Kanton Island, a coral atoll that had been a major stopover for military and commercial aircraft during World War II.

China and Kiribati agreed to upgrade Kanton into an imagined tourism destination attracting Chinese tourists who would also visit the country's other islands. If financed and built by China, the airstrip on Kanton would be for passenger flights, including within Kiribati's chain of islands, but not for military use, Kiribati said.

Kiribati also receives financial assistance from the US, Canada, Japan, the European Union and others.

“Australia is supporting the Kiribati Police Service with major upgrades to its policing infrastructure, including a new barracks and headquarters and radio network,” Australia's Foreign Affairs Department told Reuters in February.

Kiribati's islands are splattered in four sectors across the map, where the International Dateline intersects the Equator.

Some islands are east of the Dateline while other islands are on the west side, and some islands are north of the Equator while some are below it.

Kiribati claims more than 3.5 million square kilometers of the Pacific Ocean's territorial rights – one of the planet's biggest exclusive economic zones.

“Pacific nations have long felt their infrastructure needs have not been met, so if traditional partners like Australia, New Zealand, and the US don't provide the wharves and roads and airports, then it is hard for them to tell island countries not to accept assistance from China,” Bohane said.

Washington influences some control over three island nations – Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau – under The Compacts of Free Association (COFA).

Palau's Rock Islands. The tiny Pacific island nation of Palau created one of the world's largest marine sanctuaries, saying it wanted to restore the ocean for future generations. And the country's Covid-free. Photo: The Pew Charitable Trusts