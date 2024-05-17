'Didn't Publicise It': PM Modi Speaks Out On Gaza War, 'Sent My Envoy To Israel' Ahead Of Phase 5 Of Lok Sabha Polls

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with India Today on Thursday, May 16, that he had dispatched a special envoy to Israel during the holy month of Ramzan. The move was to urge the Israeli government to cease bombing in Gaza during the holy month speaking over ongoing global conflicts, PM Modi said,“It was the month of Ramzan. So I sent my special envoy to Israel and asked him to convey and explain to the Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) that at least do not carry out bombings in Gaza during Ramzan.”

Modi added,"They (Israel) made every effort to follow it, but in the end, there was a fight for two-three days."

Modi's comments about halting the bombing in Gaza come at a time when the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are taking place in the country. Elections for the first four phases of seven have already taken place. The upcoming polls for the fifth phase are scheduled for May 20. Polling will take place across 49 Lok Sabha constituencies covering six states and two Union Territories referring to the Opposition's frequent attacks on him over the"Muslims issue", PM Modi said,"Here, you keep on cornering me on the Muslims issue, but I didn't publicise it."

Meanwhile, Modi said that during the same period, other countries also tried to engage with Israel to stop the bombings.

He said his ideology doesn't revolve around token secularism, noting that he carried out standalone visits to both Israel and Palestine. He said,“There was a fashion earlier that if one has to go to Israel, a visit to Palestine is a must. Do secularism and come back. But I refused to do it.”Also read: PM Modi predicts crushing defeat for Congress in Lok Sabha Elections: 'Going to lose so badly that...'The recent Chabahar Port agreement between India and Iran was also discussed in the interview. Modi reiterated that India would not make any decision based on any second or third party despite US warnings of imposing sanctions on countries who attempted to deal with Iran. The PM said,“We will make decisions for ourselves.”



