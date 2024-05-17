Jessica Biel Calls Her Marriage To Justin Timberlake ‘A Work In Progress'

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Actress Jessica Biel says that her marriage to singer-actor Justin Timberlake is a "work-in-progress" and she is always trying to "find the balance" while he is away on tour.

"It's always a work in progress, right? It's constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect."

"Thank goodness for Zoom and FaceTime. For parents who are gone a lot, that has been really helpful. Just finding the time we can connect and see each other in person or get him with the kids, the actress told 'The View'.

"We've never done this before with two, I'm exhausted. There's been four shows. I don't know how he's gonna do it or how we're gonna do it, but we're gonna get through it, somehow, some way!" added Biel, who has been married to Timberlake since 2012 and has sons Silias and Finneas with him.

Biel has released 'A Kids Book About Periods' and talked about how she wants her sons to be aware of female reproductive health, reports co.

"It was kind of an accident. Female reproductive health has always been interesting to me. It just felt like an important subject to start with to demystify, de-stigmatise and give parents and young people who are about to experience big changes in their bodies a tool and a resource," she said.

The actress said that it is important for everybody to know about the changes a family member or a loved one is experiencing.

She concluded by saying:“I have a period, and I want my boys to understand what I'm going through, I want them to be supportive or maybe eventual partners. When I was young and I was learning about sex-ed and health, we were separated, so it was all a mystery, and it doesn't feel right."