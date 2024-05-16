Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA - Arab leaders congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming power, wishing him success and the best of luck, and the State of Kuwait and its people further progress and prosperity.

MANAMA - Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah urged the international community and UN Security Council to force the Israeli occupation to immediately stop its military operations in Gaza Strip.

MANAMA - Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud on sidelines of the 33rd Arab Summit.

KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry condemned an attempted assassination on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, wishing him a swift recovery and Slovakia security and stability.

NEW YORK - The Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Iraq called on Baghdad to double its efforts to speed up settling of the missing Kuwaiti and third-country nationals, and the missing Kuwaiti property, including the national archives, dossiers.

KUWAIT - Credit rating agency, Moody's, confirmed State of Kuwait's credit rating at (A1) with a stable outlook, saying it could raise rating if economic and financial reforms were implemented to reduce dependence on oil revenues.

MANAMA - Arab leaders reiterated calls for the "immediate" withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, paving the way for the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid there.

MANAMA - King Abdullah II of Jordan affirmed on Thursday that the Arab reality is painful and unprecedented amid the tragedy of the Gaza Strip due to the horrific war that has called all international treaties and charters into question.

MANAMA - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned what he called the collective punishment of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, saying the war Israeli occupation forces waged against the Palestinian enclave is horrific. (end)

