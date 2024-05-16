Terrapay And Al Ansari Exchange Partner To Simplify Money Transfer

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) TerraPay, a prominent global money movement company, has partnered with Al Ansari Exchange, the largest remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services. TerraPay's global payment solutions for local payout needs integrated with Al Ansari Exchange's extensive network expands both organisations scope of operations and improves their capabilities to serve a broader customer base with efficient, secure, and seamless transactions.

With its strong portfolio of financial services and customer-centric approach, Al Ansari Exchange provides its clientele with flexible and reliable remittance options. The latest partnership will allow TerraPay to capitalise on this expertise and expand its presence in the UAE, in line with the company's strategic objectives of expanding its global footprint and enhancing its offerings.

Ani Sane, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer at TerraPay, commented,“We are thrilled to partner with Al Ansari Exchange, a respected name with a rich heritage in the UAE. This partnership allows us to leverage combined strengths and capabilities. Together, we are prepared to extend our services and better serve customers, making cross-border transactions more seamless and accessible.”

Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer at Al Ansari Exchange, said,“We are delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with TerraPay, a leading force in global money transfer. This collaboration signifies our commitment to providing our customers with flexible and reliable remittance options. TerraPay's global network and innovative technology complements our expertise, allowing us to offer a wider range of services.”

The strategic collaboration was unveiled at Seamless Middle East 2024, highlighting how both entities are committed to leveraging technology to enhance the remittance ecosystem. Together, the companies promise to empower clients by enhancing global connectivity, promoting financial inclusion, and driving economic growth in the regions they serve.