(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED ) (NASDAQ: CGC), a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

The stock is trading at $15.90, up $2.44, gaining 18.13% on over 5.8 Million shares. The stock has a day's high of $16.14.

All of the major cannabis stocks are up in today's trading session with no real news. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) and Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) are all in the green. Is there news coming from the US DEA?

Canopy Growth did have news and announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 ended March 31, 2024 before financial markets open on May 30, 2024.

Canopy Growth to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on May 30, 2024 (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Following the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein, CEO and Judy Hong, CFO on May 30, at 10 AM Eastern Time.

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast will be available at:

