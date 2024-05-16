King, Bahrain Monarch Warn Against Repercussions Of Israeli Offensive On Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Sakhir May 16 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah II met on Thursday with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, on the sidelines of the of the 33rd Arab Summit.The meeting covered the latest regional developments, with the two leaders stressing the need to mobilise Arab and international efforts towards an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.The two leaders warned of the dangerous repercussions of the Israeli offensive on Rafah, reiterating the need to protect civilians.The two leaders stressed the importance of stepping up efforts to ensure the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip, urging immediate international action to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.Discussions also covered the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples, and means of enhancing relations in all fields.His Majesty commended Bahrain's efforts, under the leadership of King Hamad, in hosting the summit, as well as the country's keenness on enhancing joint Arab action.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.