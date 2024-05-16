Ministry Of Agriculture, Azerkosmos Ink Co-Op Deal At Caspian Agro

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry ofAgriculture and "Azerkosmos" on the expansion of cooperation underthe 17th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition ("CaspianAgro") held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Under the terms of this transformative agreement, cutting-edgesatellite technology will be harnessed to create comprehensive mapsdelineating crop types across active agricultural regions in thecountry. This initiative, bolstered by space solutions, alsoincludes the development of a digital map to augment the geographicdatabase of pivot irrigation systems. At its heart lies theoverarching objective of gauging the impact of climate change onagriculture, leveraging satellite imagery as a potent tool in thefight against environmental degradation.

Agriculture, stands particularly vulnerable to the capriciouswhims of weather patterns and climate change. Currently,approximately 30 to 40 percent of agricultural operations globallyuse satellite data to improve productivity and the sustainabilityof farmland. These satellites provide critical information forprecision farming, including crop health monitoring, yieldforecasting, water resource management, and pest detection.

The data analysis resulting from the inter-agency agreementholds particular significance, especially considering the country'supcoming hosting of COP29, an authoritative event on climatechange.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that "Azerkosmos," renowned forits unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, recentlyunveiled the digital climate platform, . This innovativeplatform serves as a testament to Azerbaijan's proactive stance inconfronting the multifaceted impacts of global climate change,further solidifying its reputation as a trailblazer insustainability initiatives.

