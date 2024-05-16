(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="The first Australian National University Official Information Day in Hong Kong" data-link=" first Australian National University Official Information Day in Hong Kong" class="whatsapp">Shar HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 May 2024 - For the first time, the Australian National University will be organising an official information day in Hong Kong.

The Australian National University is a member of the Group of Eight Australia Universities, will be holding an official information day on 19th May 2024 in Cordis Hotel, Mongkok, Hong Kong. It is definitely an event not to be missed for DSE candidates and those who want to study in Australia.

On the information day, The Australian National University (ANU) will have representatives from various faculties to introduce the course content and teaching models of each college including:





College of Arts and Social Sciences

College of Health and Medicine

College of Asia & Pacific

College of Business & Economics

College of Science College of Engineering, Computing and Cybernetics

ANU Information Day details Date: May 19, 2024 (Sunday)Time: 1:00pm - 5:00pmAddress: Level 8, Shanghai I, Cordis Hotel Hong KongRegistration link: Click here to registerThis is a unique opportunity. Interested participants please sign up through the link above. People from different parties and backgrounds, current HKDSE, IB, and AL candidates are welcome to participate and explore the palace of knowledge together. Participants who participate in this official information day will receive an application fee waiver code.

About the Australian National University





The Australian National University is located in Canberra, the capital of Australia. Its excellent teaching quality and faculty have cultivated many elite talents over the years, including 6 Nobel laureates and 2 Australian Prime Ministers. It is ranked 34th in the world. Whether in academic fields or research projects, ANU has obtained outstanding achievements, allowing you to enjoy a world-class academic environment and a diverse course content.



About Expert Education & Visa Services





Expert Education & Visa Services (EEVS) was established in 2003. It has more than 15 professional study migration centres in Australia and has more than 20 years of experience in study and migration. We cooperate with more than 100 education institutions in Australia and is one of the official representatives of the Australian National University. In these years, we assisted numerous students to achieve their dreams of studying abroad. As an expert in overseas study and migration, EEVS provides one-stop services including study abroad consultations, school applications, visa applications, accommodation applications, career plannings, skilled immigration applications and many other related services.



