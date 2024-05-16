Putin lands in China

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival in Beijing marks a significant milestone in Sino-Russian relations as the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties. Putin's first trip abroad since his re-election underscores the importance of the partnership between Russia and China in navigating complex international dynamics.



During the two-day visit, Putin is set to engage in high-level discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, covering a wide range of topics including bilateral cooperation and engagement within international frameworks such as BRICS and the Eurasian Economic Union. The visit, meticulously planned by both sides, aims to reaffirm the resilience of the Sino-Russian partnership amidst external pressures.



Presidential aide Yury Ushakov emphasized the importance of demonstrating partnership resilience amid external interference, highlighting the strategic significance of the alliance between Russia and China. Putin's timely visit to Beijing, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, symbolizes the depth of mutual trust and cooperation between the two nations.



The itinerary includes a visit to Harbin in northeastern China, underscoring the comprehensive nature of Putin's engagement with Chinese leaders. Anticipated outcomes of the visit include the signing of bilateral agreements, commercial deals, and regional accords, signaling a commitment to further strengthening ties across various sectors.



Furthermore, Putin's formal invitation to President Xi for the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan reflects the ongoing collaboration within multilateral platforms and underscores Russia's role as a key player in shaping global discourse and cooperation.



Overall, Putin's visit to China represents a strategic effort to deepen bilateral relations, enhance economic cooperation, and reinforce mutual solidarity in the face of evolving geopolitical challenges.

MENAFN16052024000045015687ID1108221654