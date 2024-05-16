Putin, Xi work on strong relations in Beijing

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin embarked on his first foreign trip since assuming office for a fifth term, visiting China for a state visit that included a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders convened at the Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square, where they exchanged greetings and were treated to a performance of their respective national anthems by a military orchestra. Following this ceremonial display, Putin and Xi engaged in discussions with their respective delegations, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors.



Accompanied by several state ministers, Putin's delegation delved into negotiations aimed at bolstering the already strong ties between Russia and China. In a pre-trip interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua, Putin underscored the exceptional level of strategic partnership between the two nations, highlighting the significance of their longstanding relationship.



Echoing Putin's sentiments, the Chinese Foreign Ministry lauded the robust and enduring nature of China-Russia relations, emphasizing their resilience amidst shifting international dynamics. The ministry emphasized that the steadfast development of bilateral ties contributes to regional and global peace, stability, and prosperity.



Notably, Russia and China share aligned positions on various international issues, including the Ukraine conflict. Putin commended Beijing for its nuanced understanding of the conflict's root causes and geopolitical implications, while China has consistently refrained from attributing blame to Russia and criticized NATO expansion and what it perceives as a Cold War mindset propagated by Washington.



As Putin and Xi's meeting underscores the deepening strategic partnership between Russia and China, their discussions serve to reinforce the importance of cooperation between the two nations in navigating complex global challenges and advancing mutual interests on the international stage.

