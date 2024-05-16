Wellcare Group Contributes QR100,000 For Baby Malkha's Treatment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the extraordinary support and generosity from employees and management, Wellcare Group has announced the successful raising of QR100,000 for baby Malkha Rouhi's critical treatment.

This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment in securing the vital medical care needed for Malkha, as the funds have been handed over to Qatar Charity.

Malkha Rouhi, a four-month-old baby diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type-1, has captured the hearts of many with her courageous battle against this rare disease. Recognising the urgency of Malkha's situation, the Wellcare Group launched a heartfelt initiative to rally support from its employees.

The response was nothing short of extraordinary. Through the collective efforts of willing donors within the company, have successfully raised the targeted amount of QR100,000. This accomplishment underscores the company's unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

The funds have been handed over to Qatar Charity. Qatar Charity will ensure that the contributions go towards covering the expenses of Malkha's treatment, providing her with the chance for a healthier and brighter future.

Asharaf KP, Managing Director said, “We are incredibly proud of our team members for their tremendous generosity and compassion. Their willingness to come together and support baby Malkha exemplifies the spirit of unity and empathy that defines our company. We are honoured to have played a part in this meaningful initiative and are grateful to Qatar Charity for their partnership in ensuring that Malkha receives the care she urgently needs.”

The representative from Qatar Charity said,“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Wellcare Group for their generous contribution towards Malkha Rouhi's treatment. With their support, we are one step closer to providing Malkha with the life-saving care she deserves. This collaboration underscores the importance of collective action in making a difference in the lives of those facing hardship.”

Wellcare Group extended its deepest appreciation to all its employees for their unwavering support and generosity. Together, they have made a profound difference in Malkha's journey towards recovery.