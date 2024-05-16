(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) McNulty defends US TT title as Molano top-5 in Giro D'Italia







Pogačar continues in pink

Brandon McNulty took a big win on the Time Trial bike today, successfully defending his time-trial title in Charleston, USA on the 33.7km flat course.

The Arizona native blitzed the course in a time of 37:42kmph with an average speed of a whopping 53.6kmph.

McNulty :“I'm super happy to win another nationals. It was a big goal for me this year, especially with it being important for selection for the Olympics. I was a bit nervous because After Romandie I had a lot of fatigue from the long season so far. It was a really straightforward course with no hills or turns so it was just suffering on the pedals for 40 minutes. It's really nice to take another win and now my next TT objective will be for the Olympics.”

Results

1 McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) 37:42

2 Sities (Project Echelon) +58”

3 Powless (EF Education Easypost) +1'02”

Meanwhile Sebastian Molano continued to show his sprint form is coming to the boil with a hectic 5th place at the Giro D'Italia.

The Colombian found himself hindered on the fast run-in from Foiano di Val Fortore to Francavilla al Mare (207km) which was won by Jonathan Milan (Lidl Trek).

Tadej Pogačar continues in the Maglia Rosa as the races heads north again with tomorrow a lumpy day from Martinsicuro to Fano (193km).

Felix Grossschartner was involved in a crash in the final part of the race but was able to finish the stage.

Giro D'Italia stage 11 results

1. Jonathan Milan (Lidl Trek)

4:23:18

2 Groves (Alpecin Deceuninck) s.t

3 Lionardi (Polti Kometa) s.t

5. Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) s.t

Giro D'Italia GC after stage 11

1 Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) 41:09:26

2 Martinez (Bora Hansgrohe) 2:40

3 Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) 2:56



