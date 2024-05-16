Moroccan Minister Of Industry And Trade Praises Great Stature Of QEF

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Industry and Trade of the Kingdom of Morocco, H E Ryad Mezzour (pictured) commended the great stature achieved by the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF), which today enjoys a broad global resonance, as it constitutes a platform to bring together partners, businesses and decision-makers at the economic and investment levels.

This came in remarks by His Excellency to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the sidelines of his participation in the“Creating Competitive Economies” session, held within the activities of the second day of the forum, in which H E Minister of Treasury and Finance of the Republic of Turkiye Mehmet Simsek and H E Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry of the Republic of the Philippines Alfredo E Pascual participated and was moderated by Anchor, Bloomberg Television, Joumanna Bercetche. He added that his country's participation in the forum comes to strengthen the political and economic partnerships between the two countries, especially since they are anticipating the Qatar-Morocco Year of Culture, which is also gaining great importance as it will enhance bilateral cooperation and partnership, leading to achieving the desired integration between the two brotherly countries, politically, economically, and fraternally.

He said“We say thank you to Qatar for your solidarity. We are proud to receive you and we welcome you to Qatar-Morocco Year of Culture 2024."