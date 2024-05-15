Bitcoin Surges 8% After U.S. Inflation Data

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin surged over 8% within 24 hours, reacting to the latest U.S. inflation data.



The consumer price index (CPI) in the U.S. rose 0.3% in April, compared to 0.4% in March, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.



Over the past 12 months, inflation has accumulated to 3.4%. Market expectations had anticipated a monthly increase of 0.4% and an annual inflation rate of 3.4%.



By late afternoon, Bitcoin traded at $66,400 before slightly retreating to $65,871. Traders identified this price range as a significant resistance level, indicating substantial selling pressure.



Altcoins also experienced gains alongside Bitcoin . Solana (SOL) increased by 7.8% during the day. Smaller market cap assets like Immutable (IMX) and Sei (SEI) saw jumps of 19%.







The rise in Bitcoin and altcoins is partly due to positive flows into U.S. spot ETFs . On the previous day, 11 such products recorded net inflows exceeding $100 million, according to data from SoSo Value.



These ETFs have accumulated $11.84 billion in net inflows since mid-January.



The broader cryptocurrency market remains buoyant, driven by renewed interest in thematic investments and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.



Market experts highlight that assets related to infrastructure applications are seeing increased demand.

