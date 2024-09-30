Hezbollah chief`s killing possibly to provoke series of destruction

(MENAFN) The assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah movement, in an Israeli targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. This strike comes amidst heightened tensions following recent hostilities in Gaza, where Hezbollah has been vocal in its support for Palestinian groups and has engaged in cross-border against Israel from its base in southern Lebanon.



Hezbollah's origins can be traced back to the 1980s, formed with the backing of Iran during a tumultuous period in Lebanese history. The group rose to prominence during the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982, a conflict intertwined with the Lebanese civil war. Since then, Hezbollah has positioned itself as a major player in regional resistance against Israel, most notably during the 2006 Lebanon War. This war, ignited by Hezbollah's capture of two Israeli soldiers, lasted for 34 days and ended with a fragile ceasefire, established under United Nations Resolution 1701, which aimed to disarm Hezbollah and compel its forces to withdraw north of the Litani River. Despite the ceasefire, Hezbollah retained its military capabilities and continued to receive substantial support from Iran, bolstering its influence both within Lebanon and across the region.



The current conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has seen periods of relative calm punctuated by violent escalations. Following the October 7, 2023, attacks by Palestinian factions on Israel, Hezbollah expressed solidarity with Hamas, which has resulted in increased military activity and exchanges of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border.



Nasrallah's death could trigger a series of retaliatory actions, further destabilizing an already volatile region. As Hezbollah mourns its leader, the potential for escalated confrontations with Israel looms large, raising concerns over a broader conflict that could involve multiple regional actors and lead to widespread destruction. The unfolding situation demands close attention as the balance of power in the region remains precarious, and the implications of Nasrallah's assassination could resonate far beyond Lebanon.

