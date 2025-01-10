Russian Forces Kill Two Civilians In Donetsk Region On Thursday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians were killed in Russia's strikes on the Donetsk region on Thursday, January 9.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“On January 9, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region - in Siversk,” he posted.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,923 people have been killed and 6,561 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, 250 children remain in settlements in the Donetsk region that are considered to be in the area of active hostilities.