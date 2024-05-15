Kuwait's Military Drill Kazma 8 Concludes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- The "Kazma 8" military drill of the logistic and supply authority concluded on Wednesday, in the presence and under patronage of Chief of Staff of Kuwait's Armed Forces Air Marshal Bandar Al-Muzain.

The drill aimed at improving the skills of military personnel to train them on facing crises and dealing with emergencies, Kuwait's General Staff of the Armed Forces said in a press statement.

This is done through coordinating efforts and communication channels, and developing capabilities to implement duties and tasks as well as solving different issues and taking propitiate decisions, it added.

The drill featured a number of the authority's units and senior military leaders, it noted. (end)

