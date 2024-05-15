Government Communications Minister Delivers Lecture At Royal Police Academy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications, Muhannad Mubaideen, stressed the importance of the media in building the state and its impact on enhancing its immunity and preserving its security.Delivering a lecture on Wednesday to master's students at the Royal Police Academy (RPA) on the role of media in enhancing the security system and combating rumors, Mubaideen said that the Jordanian state adopted knowledge as the basis for its foundation and gained its regional and international status thanks to a stock of knowledge and culture that distinguished Jordan under the wise Hashemite leadership.Mubaideen, who is also the government spokesperson, added that countries in general previously relied on bare force to protect their assets and maintain their security, but other factors such as technology and education have become more important.He noted that political, social, and technical changes have cast their shadow on all countries of the world, "so the media has gained an important role in preserving and immunizing societies and protecting their rights and the rights of their members."Mubaideen underlined the importance of maintaining communication frameworks with the media and partnerships with the community, which contribute to limiting the spread of rumors by enhancing the flow of information to the media and the public, presenting facts, and developing community awareness.He lauded the PSD's security and community media work, which enjoys the trust of the community, pointing to the permanent and continuous coordination between state media institutions and security media with the aim of serving citizens and achieving the highest national interests.At the end of the meeting, which was attended by PSD's Assistant Director for Judicial Affairs and a number of senior officers, the Minister of Government Communications answered questions and inquiries of participants, who discussed a number of related issues.